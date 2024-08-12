ADVERTISEMENT
Seyi Law says he was prepared for the pain of Tinubu's policy changes

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He asserts that Nigerians should start feeling some sort of relief in the medium and long term under the current administration.

Seyi Law [X/ Seyi Law]

Speaking during a recent interview on the Mic On Podcast, hosted by Seun Akinbaloye, the comic expressed his strong support for the president and his policies, claiming that no other candidate would have performed better.

"They are those who say that if it was Peter Obi who was elected president, or if It was Atiku Abubakar, they would have done better than what we are see today," asked the host.

Seyi Law interjected, saying, "Nobody could have done better than what President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is doing today."

Akinbaloye further inquired, "So you're saying that what we are experiencing today is the best any leader could have offered as of now?"

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had the best manifesto out of the top candidates and I challenge any of them to present theirs and let us compare. The president has stayed true to his manifesto and his processes are in alignment with what he hopes to achieve and I'm very happy with that," Seyi Law responded.

Addressing concerns about the widespread hunger and hardship in Nigeria due to current policies, Seyi Law acknowledged the suffering but defended the president's approach.

He explained, "I knew the pains that were going to come with some of these policies and I had prepared myself for them. But at the same time, I must not put myself in the shoes of every other person and assume that they would be able to bear the pain as I would."

"Like I have always said, I don't benefit anything from the government, I don't work with the government aside from my recent appointment, but I speak the truth when I have to. Nigerians are hungry because of the pains of these policies," he added.

Seyi Law emphasised that he does not expect Nigerians to have the same level of resilience in the wake of the current hunger and instability.

"But I understand that these policies are going to come with pain in the short term. At the medium and short term, we should start feeling some sort of relief from the pain and hunger. These are the things that I know will happen in the long run and I am just waiting patiently, but I don't ask anybody to be as patient as me," he concluded.

See the full interview below:

I'm more comfortable singing in Yoruba - Asake says on musical style

Seyi Law says he was prepared for the pain of Tinubu's policy changes

Nigerians only participate in sports that don't need investment - Seun Kuti

Asake's 'Lungu Boy' breaks streaming records on Spotify Nigeria

I am not in competition with you - Peter Psquare calls out his twin in open letter

It was either a middle finger to God or just cry - Pastor Jimmy Odukoya on losing his mum

Buju Banton accuses Afrobeats of biting off Dancehall without paying respect

WannixHandi emerge custodians, Ndi Nne's 'BBNaija' journey ends in eviction

Tanzanian singer Mandojo killed after being mistaken for a thief

