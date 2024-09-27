ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

See you in court - Falz's sister slams Verydarkman over defamatory statements

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

On Wednesday, Verydarkman was given 24 hours to retract his statement, however, he maintained that nobody was defamed.

Falz' sister Folakemi Falana [instagram/ Folakemifalana]
Falz' sister Folakemi Falana [instagram/ Folakemifalana]

Recommended articles

In the early hours of September 27, 2024, Folakemi took to Instagram and fired back at the social media personality over a series of defamatory statements of his that have now stirred controversy.

Recall that on September 24, 2024, Verydarkman alleged that Falz and his father, Femi Falana, helped Bobrisky drop money laundering charges against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

ADVERTISEMENT

In her post, Folakemi emphasised her family’s commitment to justice and integrity amidst the accusations and controversy.

"My parents and our firm, Falana & Falana have been applying for presidential pardons for Nigerians absolutely FREE way before a lot of you were born or before you could talk. Slide 1 is from 2016 and Slide 2 is from 2022. It's crazy that some Nigerians act like they can't read or think for themselves. It's unfortunate."

Folakemi expressed her frustration with what she sees as a lack of critical thinking among some Nigerians.

"It's even crazier that all it takes is for a ridiculous character like VDM to accuse my dad and Falz of bribery, corruption and perversion of the course of Justice and you suddenly forget who they are and what they stand for. For him to have the audacity to go as far as even accusing Falz of being homosexual and having an affair with Bobrisky is wild. The fact that some of you actually believe it, is what is blowing my mind..." she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

She concluded, "Seeing as you have refused to do the needful, @verydarkblackman see you in court."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bovi outraged over viral video of priest smacking alter boy

Bovi outraged over viral video of priest smacking alter boy

I have a true sister in you - Sharon Ooja wishes Beverly Osu happy birthday

I have a true sister in you - Sharon Ooja wishes Beverly Osu happy birthday

Boydelian drops 2-pack single - A fusion of RNB, Amapiano and Afrobeats

Boydelian drops 2-pack single - A fusion of RNB, Amapiano and Afrobeats

Paul Okoye reveals the best way to deal with trolls

Paul Okoye reveals the best way to deal with trolls

TV series adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s ‘Things Fall Apart’ in development

TV series adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s ‘Things Fall Apart’ in development

'Familiar Faces, Fresh Chaos': Ex-Housemates return to BBNaija ‘No Loose Guard’ House

'Familiar Faces, Fresh Chaos': Ex-Housemates return to BBNaija ‘No Loose Guard’ House

See you in court - Falz's sister slams Verydarkman over defamatory statements

See you in court - Falz's sister slams Verydarkman over defamatory statements

Kizz Daniel releases 2 singles  in continuation of his ‘Vado at 10’ celebrations

Kizz Daniel releases 2 singles  in continuation of his ‘Vado at 10’ celebrations

TECNO turns up the heat with an unforgettable second task in BBNaija

TECNO turns up the heat with an unforgettable second task in BBNaija

Pulse Sports

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Charly Boy says people thought he was gay

Charly Boy reveals how living with gay, transgender people influenced him

Rema dismisses the 'devil worship' speculations [Instagram/heisrema]

Nigerian singer Rema reacts to 'devil worship' claims

Growing up, Nigerian songwriter and singer Charly Boy did not understand his father.

My father thought I was the kid from hell - Charly Boy

Ali Baba

Ali Baba says Northern elites are responsible for the way things are in Nigeria