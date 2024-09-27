See you in court - Falz's sister slams Verydarkman over defamatory statements

In the early hours of September 27, 2024, Folakemi took to Instagram and fired back at the social media personality over a series of defamatory statements of his that have now stirred controversy.

Recall that on September 24, 2024, Verydarkman alleged that Falz and his father, Femi Falana, helped Bobrisky drop money laundering charges against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In her post, Folakemi emphasised her family’s commitment to justice and integrity amidst the accusations and controversy.

"My parents and our firm, Falana & Falana have been applying for presidential pardons for Nigerians absolutely FREE way before a lot of you were born or before you could talk. Slide 1 is from 2016 and Slide 2 is from 2022. It's crazy that some Nigerians act like they can't read or think for themselves. It's unfortunate."

Folakemi expressed her frustration with what she sees as a lack of critical thinking among some Nigerians.

"It's even crazier that all it takes is for a ridiculous character like VDM to accuse my dad and Falz of bribery, corruption and perversion of the course of Justice and you suddenly forget who they are and what they stand for. For him to have the audacity to go as far as even accusing Falz of being homosexual and having an affair with Bobrisky is wild. The fact that some of you actually believe it, is what is blowing my mind..." she added.

