Regina Daniels and her family are presently in Ghana for the holiday and photos from their trip are already flooding her timeline on social media.

The music star took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, where she shared a series of photos of her step kids and herself as they go on vacation in Ghana. Another member of the family who joined them on the trip is her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

"Issa little vacation," she captioned one of the photos. Don't you all love the photos of Regina Daniels and her stepkids all bonding together...one happy big family?

Over the last couple of months, Regina Daniels has become one of the most talked-about celebrities in town (For all the good reasons though).

From her rumoured relationship turned marriage to billionaire businessman and politician, Ned Nwoko to all the expensive gifts she has amassed from him.

Regina Daniels acquires Mercedes Benz G Wagon

The child star took to her Instagram page on Wednesday 24, 2019 where she shared several photos of her newly acquired ride. The proud owner of a Brabus went on to caption the photos with a quote announcing the arrival of her new baby.

"My new baby ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," she wrote. It is safe to call Regina Daniels the 'Back to Back' queen of the luxury lifestyle. From acquiring several cars in the space of a few months to buying her mum a house and most recently gifting herself a wristwatch worth N3.3M, the lady is here to slay!

Regina Daniels buys house for her mother [Photo]

The joy of every parent is to see their children succeed and that's exactly how Regina Daniels' mother will be feeling at the moment as she gets a new house from her daughter.

The young actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, where she shared a photo of the new beautiful duplex she got for her mother. "Just a little thank you for mama🙏🙏 ," she captioned the photo. We say thumbs up to Regina Daniels for putting a smile on the face of her mum.