See how Rukky Sanda celebrated her 34th birthday

news

Rukky Sanda turned 34 on August 23, 2018 and you need to see how exactly she spent her day.

The actress recently revealed that her wish as she turned 34 in 2018 had always been to sky dive and swim with sharks. And the Lethal Woman actress did just that.

Rukky, who held a birthday dinner for herself with several Nollywood stars led by Omotola Jalade Ekeinde in attendance, she had taken out time to also make her wish come through.

ALSO READ: Rukky Sanda leaves us breathless!

Though she had always wanted to job from a 30,000 feet plane, she ended up jumping from a plane flying at 13,000 feet with an expert.

She took to her Iinstagram page, a month after her birthday, to share the pictures of how she made her wish come true.

Watch Rukky Sanda skydiving here

Rukky Sanda complains about power supply in Lagos

Rukky Sanda, in 2016, complained about the poor state of power supply in Lagos.

On Instagram yesterday (February 16) Rukky Sanda criticized the erratic supply of electricity in Nigeria’s commercial nerve center.

“This is seriously not making any sense, running diesel + Petrol + Inverter*** on rotation daily then when they finally bring d bad light everything starts to burn* fluctuate* not to mention the whole card zapping off* the madness is gradually becoming normal like why complain? Can't deal* seriously considering relocating* (which is do easier said than done) #thisLagosLifeIsTiring... Sigh***#cantdeal*” wrote the actress.

She also shared a photo decrying the poor power supply also.