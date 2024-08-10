ADVERTISEMENT
Sarkodie's Paris performance cancelled last minute due to contractual issues

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie’s international engagements agency, EaglePlug, announced a cancellation of the rapper’s highly anticipated performance at the Station Afrique (Africa Fan Zone) event in Paris, which was scheduled for yesterday, 9th August 2024.

According to a press release shared yesterday, on the day of the day of the performance, the cancellation stems from the event organisers' failure to meet the terms of the contract signed two months ago. EaglePlug expressed that despite their best efforts to ensure Sarkodie could perform, the agency in charge of the event did not fulfil the necessary conditions required for the performance to proceed.

"EaglePlug, in good faith, took every possible step to ensure that Sarkodie and his team could travel to Paris in anticipation of the agency honouring its part of the agreement. However, despite repeated assurances from the agency that all issues would be resolved upon our arrival in Paris, the situation remained unchanged,” the release stated.

EaglePlug further offered an apology to fans of Sarkodie, acknowledging the unfortunate circumstances that led to the last-minute decision, and assured them of their commitment to rescheduling the performance when conditions are more favourable, and the terms of the contract are fully respected.

Sarkodie has faced significant controversy and challenges leading up to his now-cancelled performance at the Station Afrique (Africa Fan Zone) event in Paris. Despite a petition from the New Ghana Social Justice Forum, which sought to ban him from performing due to accusations of promoting misogyny and a recent public dispute with actress Yvonne Nelson, Sarkodie was seen preparing to board a flight to France for the event. The French Embassy had clarified that he was not scheduled to perform at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games' opening ceremony but at an independent cultural event coinciding with the Olympics.

