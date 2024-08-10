Sarkodie's Paris performance cancelled last minute due to contractual issues

"EaglePlug, in good faith, took every possible step to ensure that Sarkodie and his team could travel to Paris in anticipation of the agency honouring its part of the agreement. However, despite repeated assurances from the agency that all issues would be resolved upon our arrival in Paris, the situation remained unchanged,” the release stated.

EaglePlug further offered an apology to fans of Sarkodie, acknowledging the unfortunate circumstances that led to the last-minute decision, and assured them of their commitment to rescheduling the performance when conditions are more favourable, and the terms of the contract are fully respected.

Pulse Ghana

Controversy Surrounds Sarkodie's Paris Performance