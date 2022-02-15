Nigerian gospel singer Sammie Okposo has celebrated his wife Ozioma on their wedding anniversary.
Sammie Okposo celebrates wife on anniversary weeks after apologising for cheating on her
Sammie and Ozioma are celebrating their twelfth wedding anniversary.
The music star was recently caught in a cheating scandal.
In a post shared via his Instagram page on Feb 14, 2022, the singer celebrated his wife on the special day.
"My wife my love my friend my support my co-pilot my Queen. Every day with you is vals day 12 years done forever to go #everydaywithyouisvalsday❤️ #12yearsdoneforevertogo♥️," he wrote.
It would be recalled that an American-based lady African Doll of impregnating her.
According to the lady, she met the singer in Dallas, United States of America, during one of his tours.
They became close and started an affair which led to the pregnancy.
African Doll during a chat with 'Obodo TV' said the music star's attitude changed after she told him she was pregnant.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng