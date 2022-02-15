Sammie Okposo celebrates wife on anniversary weeks after apologising for cheating on her

The music star was recently caught in a cheating scandal.

In a post shared via his Instagram page on Feb 14, 2022, the singer celebrated his wife on the special day.

"My wife my love my friend my support my co-pilot my Queen. Every day with you is vals day 12 years done forever to go #everydaywithyouisvalsday❤️ #12yearsdoneforevertogo♥️," he wrote.

It would be recalled that an American-based lady African Doll of impregnating her.

According to the lady, she met the singer in Dallas, United States of America, during one of his tours.

They became close and started an affair which led to the pregnancy.