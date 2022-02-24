Sammie Okposo and wife vacation in Mexico

The music star was recently caught in a cheating scandal.

The gospel music star took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, where he shared a video from their 'beacation' activities in the North American country.

"Me and my Queen we Aaaaaaaaside chilling in Cancun Mexico,'' he captioned the video.

The couple recently celebrated their twelfth wedding anniversary.

The vacation is coming weeks after Okposo shut down the Internet following his infidelity.

It would be recalled that an American-based lady African Doll of impregnating her.

Pulse Nigeria

According to the lady, she met the singer in Dallas, United States of America, during one of his tours.

They became close and started an affair which led to the pregnancy.