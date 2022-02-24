RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sammie Okposo and wife vacation in Mexico

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Okposo recently apologised to his wife over his infidelity.

Sammy Okposo and wife, Ozioma
Sammy Okposo and wife, Ozioma

It may seem all is now well with Sammie Okposo and his wife as they are currently on a vacation in Cacum, Mexico.

Recommended articles

The music star was recently caught in a cheating scandal.

The gospel music star took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, where he shared a video from their 'beacation' activities in the North American country.

"Me and my Queen we Aaaaaaaaside chilling in Cancun Mexico,'' he captioned the video.

The couple recently celebrated their twelfth wedding anniversary.

The vacation is coming weeks after Okposo shut down the Internet following his infidelity.

It would be recalled that an American-based lady African Doll of impregnating her.

Nigerian gospel singer Sammie Okposo [HarvestersAbuja]
Nigerian gospel singer Sammie Okposo [HarvestersAbuja] Pulse Nigeria

According to the lady, she met the singer in Dallas, United States of America, during one of his tours.

They became close and started an affair which led to the pregnancy.

African Doll during a chat with 'Obodo TV' said the music star's attitude changed after she told him she was pregnant.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

American rapper Da Brat weds partner Judy Dupart

American rapper Da Brat weds partner Judy Dupart

Jennifer Lawrence welcomes baby with hubby

Jennifer Lawrence welcomes baby with hubby

Sammie Okposo and wife vacation in Mexico

Sammie Okposo and wife vacation in Mexico

Ike Nnaebue's 'No U-turn' documentary gets special recognition at Berlinale

Ike Nnaebue's 'No U-turn' documentary gets special recognition at Berlinale

Annie & 2Baba join African stars in new Netflix reality show 'Young, Famous & African [Trailer]

Annie & 2Baba join African stars in new Netflix reality show 'Young, Famous & African [Trailer]

Davido says a certain politician he looks up to wants to 'f*ck his family up'

Davido says a certain politician he looks up to wants to 'f*ck his family up'

Tekno releases new single, 'Mufasa'

Tekno releases new single, 'Mufasa'

Here's is a first-look at the Biodun Stephen directed 'The Wildflower'

Here's is a first-look at the Biodun Stephen directed 'The Wildflower'

Watch Nse Ikpe-Etim, Akon in the official trailer for 'The American King'

Watch Nse Ikpe-Etim, Akon in the official trailer for 'The American King'

Trending

'I use the ladies washroom' - Ghanaian transgender Ohemartin reveals (VIDEO)

Ohemartin

Video: Black Sherif goes global as ‘Second Sermon’ remix features at NBA All-Star game

Video: Black Sherif goes global as ‘Second Sermon’ remix features at NBA All-Star game

I'm still a virgin, want to have kids; Ghanaian transgender, Ohemartin speaks [Watch]

Ohemartin

'You are very foolish' - Shatta Wale insults Sam George over 'smoking wrong leave' tweet

Sam George and Shatta Wale