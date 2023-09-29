ADVERTISEMENT
Sam Larry pleads his innocence over alleged involvement in Mohad's death

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

In a statement circulating online allegedly by Sam Larry, he attests that he is innocent of the allegations against him.

Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe.
Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe.

In the alleged statement, he stated that he never had any affiliations outside of work with Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad, who suddenly passed away on September 12, 2023. Larry attested that he had been out of Nigeria long before the musician died and had no hand in it.

Pleading his innocence he said, "I have been away since August 20! till now I don't know anything other than what was written in the blogs and press. I don't even know where he lives, I only know his former label boss and their house. I don't know any nurse or doctor or hospital, I don't know anything about his movement, I don't have that time, I have lost a lot more money than that before, you win some you lose some. That is my story case close. I came here willingly and happily. I know nothing about how the musician died. "

This isn't the first time Larry has dissociated himself from Mohbad's untimely demise. Following the public outcry for his arrest in connection to the singer's maltreatment before he died, Larry posted a video alleging that he did not kill Mohbad.

This comes after the news broke that Larry had touched down in Lagos State after being out of the country. Shortly it was announced that he was in police custody being questioned.

This update was provided by SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Lagos State police command via his Twitter account on Thursday, September 28, 2023. According to his tweet, he is assisting with the investigation into Mohbad's maltreatment and eventual death.

Hundeyin's tweet read, "Balogun Olamilekan Eletu aka Sam Larry is now in our custody. He is currently assisting with the ongoing investigation. #justice4Mohbad #justiceforMohbad."

Providing more information on the nature of the police's relationship with the marlian at the moment, Hundeyin retweeted some tweets explaining what 'assisting the police means'. He clarified that Larry is cooperating with them to investigate himself and other people, to make it easier to apprehend suspects.

The tweet read, "Assist means Sam Larry is cooperating with the NPF in terms of investigating him and others. They’re making progress with the information they’re getting from him. Probably all the information he is giving them correlates with what they have & making it easy to apprehend others."

Another tweet provided more context for Larry's arrest stressing that he would be interrogated about the late singer, his affiliations with his former record label Marlians Music and everything in between, up to his death.

The tweet the PRO reposted read, "Sam Larry is 'Assisting with ongoing investigations' means that he will be interrogated on his relationship with Mohbad, the Marlian boss and the label activities including Wunmi the wife of Mohbad and others in the label family including events leading to the singer’s death."

The investigation is still ongoing.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

