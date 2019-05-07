Ruggedman has yet again come for Naira Marley over comments he made about internet fraud a few weeks ago.

The veteran rapper made this known during a chat session with HIP TV. According to him, the fact that the government is unable to provide the basic amenities and infrastructure for its citizens doesn't give anyone the right to get involved in Internet fraud.

"For a young upcoming artist like him, he shouldn't be doing stuff like that. You don't just come out and start celebrating fraud. Especially something, nothing not just in Nigeria but the whole world is frowning upon. You don't want to know how they look at Nigerians abroad because of fraud. Does two wrongs make a right? Because the government is making us lack in things like jobs and all, you now want to start stealing and killing and robbing and you'd say it is because the government is not providing you with some certain things. Everybody in the London, in the American, in the Dublin, we are not supporting that boy o, he is a fraudster on his own. We are hardworking Nigerians," he said.

It would be recalled that a few weeks ago, Naira Marley made the headlines after he shared a post on his Instagram page suggesting that he had a soft spot for people involved in Internet fraud.

It didn't take long before Ruggedman dragged him on social media for his perceived childish act.

The veteran rapper made this known via his Instagram page on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. According to Ruggedman, anyone can get involved in Internet fraud but it doesn't mean it should be an avenue to disrespect the black race that was sold into slavery.

"@nairamarley My brother, I love your music and all but you need to get one thing clear and do not mislead people. Especially kids on social media. You can do Yahoo all you want, but do not disrespect the part of the black race that was sold into slavery by trying to use it to justify cybercrime. The people who bought slaves died ages ago. If you want to fight that, then start a cause/movement against the British and America. Whoever owned slaves, but stealing the hard earned money of other people isn't about slavery. You say the Nigerian leaders are looting trillions outta this country, why aren't you hacking their accounts and giving back to the people Robin Hood style? I swear I go hail you for that one.

"But bro respect the black race and don't try to use it to justify cybercrime. E no follow. If it wasn't a crime popo won't be busting boys for it. Thousands of qualified Nigerians can't get jobs outside Nigeria because of "yahoo". Their families are suffering. Young Nigerians are suspect everywhere they go because of "yahoo". If you want to do it, enjoy. Nobody is stopping you. But remember that if you do the crime, if you are caught you do the time. I got friends that are into it, I don't judge. I got friends who are in jail as we speak for doing it, I don't judge. All man dey hustle. God bless all our hustles and let's hold our leaders accountable. #NigeriaMustBeGreatAgain #NigeriaisForUsAllNotForAParticularTribeOrGroup," he wrote.