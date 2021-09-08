RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rotimi and wife Vanessa Mdee are expecting their 1st child together

Rotimi proposed to Vanessa in 2020.

American singer Rotimi and his wife Vanessa Mdee [Instagram/Rotimi]

Hollywood actor and singer Rotimi and his wife, Vanessa Mdee are expecting their first child together.

The music star and actor took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, where he shared photos of his almost due wife.

"My greatest gift has been you. You changed my life and now we are beautifully linked forever to raise a little us. I pray our son has your glow Your heart, Your mind, and your spirit. I will protect you and our son with everything I have! 🕊" he captioned one of the photos.

Rotimi proposed to Mdee back in December 2020 at a very colourful ceremony.

They made their relationship public back in 2019.

The 'Power' actor hinted to everyone about their relationship after he posted a photo of himself and Mdee all loved up.

Interestingly, after the photo went viral, Mdee confirmed their relationship during an interview.

