Nigerian- American born actor and singer Olarotimi Aderinokun also known as Rotimi's girlfriend, Vanessa Mdee says it took her just two days to know that he was her husband.

The Tanzania born music star made this known during an interview with @millardayo. She also revealed during the interview that she is in love with Rotimi.

"It took me just two days for me to know that he was my husband," she said. "You know when you are in love with somebody. Yes, I'm in love with him," she added.

Rotimi and Vanessa Mdee have all lovey-dovey on social media for a while, letting people know that they aren't just dating but deeply in love.

Even though Rotimi hasn't really said much about his relationship with Vanessa, he kind of expressed his love for the Tanzania born singer via his Instagram on Monday, November 25, 2019. He shared a photo of Vanessa and himself all loved up with a very cute caption.

From all indications, these two might be walking down the aisle very soon... you never can tell.