Rosy Meurer celebrates Tonto Dikeh's son on his birthday

Meurer celebrates her stepson on his sixth birthday.

Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer [Instagram/RosyMeurer]
Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer [Instagram/RosyMeurer]

Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer has celebrated Tonto Dikeh's son, Andre on his birthday.

Meurer is married to Dikeh's ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Thursday, February 17, 2022, where she celebrated her stepson.

"Happy birthday son. May God guide you on your path and give you favor wherever you go. ❤️🎂🎁🥳👑 #king," she wrote.

Prior to their union, Meurer had been accused of being the brain behind Churchill's failed marriage with Dikeh.

"I am aware of her. I am aware that she is sleeping with my husband. I am aware that my husband is taking care of her. I am also aware that she is the reason that my husband abandoned his son and me for close to two months just before the Big Foundation thing we did in December" disclosed Tonto Dikeh in an interview.

After Olakunle went public about their marriage, Meurer came out to clear the air about the notion that she ruined his previous marriage.

Tonto Dikeh, former husband Churchill Olakunle and actress Rosy Meurer [Instagram/TontoDikeh] [Instagram/OlakunleChurchill] [Instagram/RosyMeurer]
Tonto Dikeh, former husband Churchill Olakunle and actress Rosy Meurer [Instagram/TontoDikeh] [Instagram/OlakunleChurchill] [Instagram/RosyMeurer] Pulse Nigeria

"Mr Churchill's failed marriage has nothing to do with me. The same way you guys read and heard online that I was the reason for his broken marriage was the same way I read and heard online that I was the reason for his broken marriage," she said.

Olakunle and Dikeh had one of the messiest celebrity divorce in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

