Nigerian movie star, Rita Dominic has for the first time spoke about the reason she decided to show off her man on Instagram.

The award-winning actress made this known during a chat with Chude Jideonwo on his show 'WithChude.'

"That's the thing...it just happened. Oh my goodness Chude! Anyway...It just happened, a spur of the moment, happiness. Once in a while, you want to share certain things with people and I felt like my lovers, had been there for me for decades," she said.

"We all had a bad year last year with COVID and we could do with some happiness.”

It would be recalled that on Boxing Day, 2020, Dominic sent social media into a frenzy when she shared some cosy photos with her partner, Fidelis Anosike.

Dominic's partner, Anosike, is the founder of Folio Media Group, a multi-media company that owns Daily Times Nigeria (founded 1926), the country’s oldest newspaper.