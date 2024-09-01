ADVERTISEMENT
Rema donates ₦105m to Edo church that opened shop for his mum

Nurudeen Shotayo

Rema said the church helped his family to get back on their feet after the ordeal that followed his father's death.

The singer made the donation during a service he attended on Sunday, September 1, 2024.

Rema expressed gratitude to the church for its guidance and support, especially for coming through for his family after the death of his father.

His gesture was captured in a video that has now gone viral online.

“I’m not here to give myself any accolades or glory. I’m here to give God the glory. I feel like it is important to give back because the church has embraced, and prayed for me, and has kept me very consistent with my spirit.

“Firstly, I want to give a pledge of N40m to the infrastructure of the church. I want to pledge N20m to Rhapsody of Realities, and being the fact that I came from the teen's church, I also want to pledge N25m to the infrastructure of the teen's church.

“I’m pledging N20 million to widows in church today,” he said.

The artist further narrated how the church supported his family during a difficult time after his father’s passing.

“When I was eight year old, when I lost my dad, we felt very lost and abandoned. All that we had was taken from us and we felt very alone I remember at the time Pastor Joy and Pastor Thomas, the pastors of this church, they opened a shop for my mum and that was how she managed to take care of us,” he added.

Obaseki begins construction of 6,000-capacity Edo Arena named after Rema [X:@GovernorObaseki]
Obaseki begins construction of 6,000-capacity Edo Arena named after Rema [X:@GovernorObaseki] Pulse Nigeria

The Afrobeats star is currently on a homecoming tour of his state, where he's billed to perform at a highly anticipated concert.

He arrived in Benin last Tuesday and attended the groundbreaking ceremony of a 6,000-capacity Edo Arena named after him by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

He also paid homage to the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, at his palace, where he is said to have entertained the monarch.

The Oba reportedly presented a royal plaque to him ahead of the concert.

