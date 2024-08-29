Obaseki begins construction of 6,000-capacity Edo Arena named after Rema

Announcing the development in a post on his X on Thursday, August 29, 2024, the Governor said the Arena has been named after Nigerian Afrobeats sensation, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Arena, located at the former Garrick Memorial School Ground, was held in Benin on Wednesday.

Rema, who was also on hand for the event, is an indigene of Edo State. The artiste commended the state government for its giant strides, zeal, and growth while pledging to support the completion of the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To be at this point, I am very proud of Edo State. I am proud of the growth. I am proud of the togetherness, I am proud of the zeal to make it greater, and I am proud of the passion.

“I am proud of the youths and ready to take part in anything that will give drive to the youths, strengthen and motivate them. This is a blessing and I will see to it that this project is finished well,” the Afrobeats artist said.

Obaseki explains reasons for 'Rema Dome'

On what informed the conception of the project, Obaseki said the idea stemmed from the need to have an arena that could accommodate mass number of people at events.

“We didn’t have venues to host events especially when we invite people from outside the state. We then said, how do we host cultural and entertainment events?

ADVERTISEMENT

“We saw the urgent need to create a large venue that can host huge events such as concerts, national conferences, symposiums and conventions. That has to be the driving force behind the government acquiring this property,” he said.