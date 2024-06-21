ADVERTISEMENT
Rema & Shallipopi celebrate their culture in historic hit collaboration 'Benin Boys'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rema finally releases his first single of 2024 and it's a collaboration with his fellow Benin hitmaker Shallipopi.

Released on June 21, 2024, 'Benin Boys' is a victory lap for Benin-born stars Rema and Shallipopi who get together to celebrate their success and status as Benin boys redefining Afrobeats.

The up-tempo song produced by Producer X carries Rema's trademark flows and Shallipopi's catchy pidgin rap.

Rema and Shallipopi have always embraced their Benin heritage in their music and imagery. During his landmark O2 Arena concert in 2023, Rema wore a mask fashioned after the legendary Benin royalty Queen Idia.

Shallipopi has also embraced his Benin culture in his songs by sampling the famous Benin song 'Edo Ogbaisi' in his hit sing 'Obapluto'. He also recently sampled the famous Edo Highlife music icon Alhaji Waziri Oshoma on 'ASAP' off his sophomore album 'Shakespopi'.

The collaboration comes off the back of career-altering success for both artists with Rema making Afrobeats history with the success of hit mega-hit single 'Calm Down' in 2023. Shallipopi was also one of the most commercial artists of 2023 thanks to his hit singles.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music. He is passionate about the development and documentation of Nigerian music and guiding a young audience through the maze of pop culture.

