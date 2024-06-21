Rema & Shallipopi celebrate their culture in historic hit collaboration 'Benin Boys'

Released on June 21, 2024, 'Benin Boys' is a victory lap for Benin-born stars Rema and Shallipopi who get together to celebrate their success and status as Benin boys redefining Afrobeats.

The up-tempo song produced by Producer X carries Rema's trademark flows and Shallipopi's catchy pidgin rap.

Rema and Shallipopi have always embraced their Benin heritage in their music and imagery. During his landmark O2 Arena concert in 2023, Rema wore a mask fashioned after the legendary Benin royalty Queen Idia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shallipopi has also embraced his Benin culture in his songs by sampling the famous Benin song 'Edo Ogbaisi' in his hit sing 'Obapluto'. He also recently sampled the famous Edo Highlife music icon Alhaji Waziri Oshoma on 'ASAP' off his sophomore album 'Shakespopi'.