Nollywood actress Regina Daniels' billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko has revealed that marrying more than one wife is helping save society.

The billionaire businessman man in an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Igbo back in December 2020, said the average northerner has at least two wives and this has helped the society by preventing women from venturing into prostitution.

"The average Northerner marrying two, three, four women, they are helping the society because it is the economic downturn that has affected so many women who you see doing prostitution and all that. But the fallacy of it all is that Christianity does not allow that in the South and yet, the average Southern man has 10 girlfriends," he said.

The politician and former member of the house of representatives also said the polygamist nature of the northerners has helped increase their population and made them the majority in the country.

"But even looking at that, look at your population in Nigeria and what I will call economy of marriage, as an Igbo man with one wife, four children, a Northerner has four wives with five children each, in the next 10 years, 20 years, imagine the population of the Northerners," he added.

Nwoko is also a known polygamist with several wives including Nollywood actress, Daniels.

Regina Daniels and her wealthy husband, Prince Ned Nwoko [nstagram/greatprincened]

The two got married in 2019 and welcomed their first child together in 2020.

A few months ago, the billionaire celebrated the birthday of his Moroccan wife, Laila, in grand style.

Ned Nwoko and his Moroccan wife Laila Aura [Instagram/PrinceNedNwoko]

One of the highlights of the birthday party was the Range Rover gift presented to Laila by Nwoko.