Former Big Brother Naija housemates Lucy and Kaisha have recounted how they were allegedly assaulted by men of the Nigeria Police Force.

The reality TV stars went on Instagram Live as they recorded their predicament with the overzealous police officers.

According to Kaisha, one of the police officers asked to search her handbag, which she vehemently refused.

This did not go down well as one of the officers prevented the ladies from entering their car.

According to him, they had the effrontery to record them during their interrogation.

It is not clear how it ended as the live session was cut midway.

This is not the first time a celebrity will be facing the wrath of the Nigeria Police Force.

For years, it has become a recurrent situation where celebrities and ordinary citizens of the country are harassed and assaulted by police officers.