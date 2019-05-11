Following Naira Marley’s arrest by the Economic Financial and Crime Commission (EFCC) over alleged advanced fee fraud, Nigerian Rapper, Ruggedman has reacted to the singer’s arrest.

Azeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley was reportedly arrested on Friday, May 10, 2019, days after he released a song titled "Am I a Yahoo boy"

Earlier in April, the singer in an Instagram Post said anyone who knew about slave trade would not criminalize internet fraud.

However, Ruggedman in an interview with City FM on Friday has reacted to Naira Marley’s arrest saying he’s yet to see anyone go to EFCC office to protest against his arrest.

The veteran rapper who spoke in Pidgin English said : "I wake up this morning to see say EFCC don carry am. I don dey wait to see his people wey go halla go EFCC office go protest, but I no see dem.

"Well, make we dey wait, because at the end of the day, my advice to the people on social media, all you gangsters and gangsteresses, know that when dem dey push you for social media, real-life dey. If dem push you mistakenly ...you know say when rewire dey work, and dem cross two wires, e go shock. So wetin happen to am today be say dem go cross social media wire, the fake life wire with reality own, e com shock am. As reality com put hand inside socia media pull am comot say guy com and explain that your slavery issue first".

You’ll recall that Naira Marley and Ruggedman recently had a go at each other when the latter criticised the former over his statement about internet fraud and slavery.

The veteran rapper asked Naira Marley not to mislead young people on social media by using slavery to justify cybercrime.

In another interview with Hip TV, Ruggedman urged to Naira Marley to stop celebrating fraud.

He said; "For a young upcoming artist like him, he shouldn’t be doing stuff like that. You don’t just come out and start celebrating fraud. Especially something, nothing not just in Nigeria but the whole world is frowning upon. You don’t want to know how they look at Nigerians abroad because of fraud. Does two wrongs make a right?

In his response, Naira Marley fired back at Ruggedman asking him to spend his time writing lyrics to resurrect his career rather than writing advice.