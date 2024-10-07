We are family - Rapper DDG addresses breakup with actress Halle Bailey

Speaking on a recent episode of the No Ordinary podcast, the rapper emphasised that their split is a natural part of life and insisted that he and Halle remain family.

He said, "I have announced that me and Halle have split up, right? It's life , it happens, she's still family and I love her to death no matter what. Everything is still good and you never know what the future holds. Anything past that statement is nobody's business."

He expressed frustration over the speculation surrounding their breakup, noting that he was aware of the narratives being spun about him and the Little Mermaid actress.

DDG explained, "I have seen people creating stories, timelines and stuff. Nobody was wrong in this situation; nobody has come out to say he did this or she did that, no! Me and Halle are family and we are good; we're just taking a little break; we don't know what can happen in the future."

"Beyond that statement is none of your business but y'all keep going. I go through my comments, mentions and DMs, and I see people who have no idea what's going on talking," he added.