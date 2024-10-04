Rapper DDG says he and Halle Bailey have broken up

The news came in a heartfelt message shared on DDG’s Instagram story in the late hours of October 3, 2024.

He wrote, "Dear friends and supporters, After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways. This decision was not easy, but we believe it’s the best path forward for both of us. I cherish the time we’ve spent together and the love we’ve shared."

DDG voiced his and Halle's commitment to co-parenting their son. Halo, and maintaining a friendship.



"Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true. We are still best friends and adore each other. As we focus on our individual journeys and our roles as co-parents, we cherish the bond we’ve built and the beautiful moments we’ve shared. As we navigate this transition, we ask for your understanding and support. Thank you for your love and encouragement. - DDG," he added.

Though well intended, DDG's post was not well-received by social media users, as they trooped to his page to lash at him.

An angry commenter said, "Who do you think you are???! If you knew you weren’t gonna stay wtf you gave her a baby! Remember this she will level up," and another said, "If you're not with Halle, we fucking hate yuh."



Other Instagram users expressed their disbelief, "Until Halle confirms it, I don't believe it. He's a thirsty YouTuber. Pranks and attention is all they want. 🤷🏾‍♀️"

Their split comes 10 months after the pair announced the arrival of her first child in December 2022, after months of speculation on social media. Bailey shared a sweet photo to Instagram that showed her pink manicured hand holding that of her tiny infant son, who wore a gold bracelet with his name engraved on it.