Rapper DDG says he and Halle Bailey have broken up

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He has received backlash online since he made his announcement.

Halle Bailey and DDG have called it quits
Halle Bailey and DDG have called it quits

The news came in a heartfelt message shared on DDG’s Instagram story in the late hours of October 3, 2024.

He wrote, "Dear friends and supporters, After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways. This decision was not easy, but we believe it’s the best path forward for both of us. I cherish the time we’ve spent together and the love we’ve shared."

DDG voiced his and Halle's commitment to co-parenting their son. Halo, and maintaining a friendship.

DDG's announcement post [instagram/DDG]
DDG's announcement post [instagram/DDG]

"Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true. We are still best friends and adore each other. As we focus on our individual journeys and our roles as co-parents, we cherish the bond we’ve built and the beautiful moments we’ve shared. As we navigate this transition, we ask for your understanding and support. Thank you for your love and encouragement. - DDG," he added.

Though well intended, DDG's post was not well-received by social media users, as they trooped to his page to lash at him.

An angry commenter said, "Who do you think you are???! If you knew you weren’t gonna stay wtf you gave her a baby! Remember this she will level up," and another said, "If you're not with Halle, we fucking hate yuh."

Reactions to DDG's post [Instagram/DDG]
Reactions to DDG's post [Instagram/DDG]
Other Instagram users expressed their disbelief, "Until Halle confirms it, I don't believe it. He's a thirsty YouTuber. Pranks and attention is all they want. 🤷🏾‍♀️"

Their split comes 10 months after the pair announced the arrival of her first child in December 2022, after months of speculation on social media. Bailey shared a sweet photo to Instagram that showed her pink manicured hand holding that of her tiny infant son, who wore a gold bracelet with his name engraved on it.

Her caption read, “Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son,” Bailey wrote in the caption. “Welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️.”

Nile Media launches voucher system with Oboli's 'The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3'

Phyno shines on fifth album 'Full Time Job'

Rapper DDG says he and Halle Bailey have broken up

Is Afrobeats struggling to mint new stars?

Timi Dakolo writes song to celebrate his wife's 40th birthday

'Sui Generis' is a reminder of Reminisce's distinction [Review]

Netflix Unveils Trailer for Upcoming Film, 'Hijack '93,' premiering this October

I have no desire to prove what my contributions are - Kate Henshaw to critic

The Weekend Sets New Nollywood Milestone with 16 AMAA Nominations

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

