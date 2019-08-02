R. Kelly has pleaded not guilty in Brooklyn federal court Friday, August 2, 2019, to charges of racketeering and transporting women and girls for sex and was held without bail.

PageSix reports that a glum-looking Kelly entered the plea through his lawyer Douglas Anton as his two girlfriends and alleged sex slaves Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary looked on from the gallery.

The magistrate Judge Steven Tiscione denied the singer bail, finding that he’d be unable to comply with conditions of his release.

“The defendant is accused of a multitude of crimes. They’re not minor charges,” said the judge. “I’m extremely troubled by the issues of potential obstruction in prior cases.” R.Kelly was arrested a few weeks ago by the police over federal sex crime charges

R.Kelly arrested again, this time on Federal sex crime charges

According to TMZ, the music star was arrested on Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Chicago on charges contained in a 13-count indictment returned in the Northern District of Illinois.

Joseph Fitzpatrick, spokesperson for The U.S. Attorney's Office of the Northern District, says the indictment includes charges of child porn and obstruction of justice, TMZ reports. This is coming barely a few months after he was slammed with 11 count charges in Illinois for abuse and sexual assault.