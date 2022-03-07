RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Pulse List: 7 Nigerian celebrity divorcees who are yet to remarry

Maybe it's all about once bitten, twice shy for these guys.

Today on our listicle, we will be looking at seven celebrity divorcees who have not said 'I do' after their last marriages collapsed.
Today on our listicle, we will be looking at seven celebrity divorcees who have not said 'I do' after their last marriages collapsed. [Instagram/DrSid] [Instagram/TontoDikeh] [Instagram/IKOgbonna]

When these celebrities announced their decisions to get married, it was the talk of the town for months.

More fun was when they walked down the aisles, dressed in expensive tuxedos, designer wedding dressings and paid for some of the most exclusive event centers in the country.

Not many expected that these marriages would someday crash or be kept safe in the archives of 'We used to be married.'

Well, they crashed! Today on our listicle, we will be looking at seven celebrity divorcees who have not said 'I do' after their last marriages collapsed.

1 Ini Edo

Nollywood actress Ini Edo
Nollywood actress Ini Edo [Instagram/IniEdo] Pulse Nigeria

Ini Edo needs no introduction as she is one of what we call the Nollywood screen goddesses. Yes, she has had one of the most successful acting careers in the industry for two decades and counting but on the family side, it hasn't exactly been perfect.

In 2008, the movie star got married to American-based businessman, Philip Ehiagwina. That union crashed in 2014 over several allegations from both parties. The award-winning actress has since remained silent about her romantic life and only recently welcomed a child via surrogacy.

2 Blossom Chukwujekwu

Blossom Chukwujekwu in 'DOD'
Blossom Chukwujekwu in 'DOD' [FilmOne] Watch the teaser for 'DOD' directed by Akay Mason and Abosi Ogba Pulse Nigeria

When Blossom Chukwujekwu began to gain prominence in Nollywood, everybody wanted to know who the cute young man was dating. It didn't take long before it became obvious that he was in a serious relationship with Maureen Esisi.

The couple eventually got married and became the toast of social media. In September 2019, the news broke of their separation.

While blogs gave different accounts of the reason behind their marriage collapse, the couple remained mute. Although Maureen has made several cryptic comments about their failed marriage.

Blossom has remained a single pringle!

3 Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood movie star Tonto Dikeh
Nollywood movie star Tonto Dikeh [Instagram/TontoDikeh] Pulse Nigeria

Tonto's marriage to socialite Churchill Olakunle remains one of the most talked-about in the entertainment industry. More worst was their separation. Describing their separation as messy can be sugarcoating if you are being sincere.

The movie star moved on from that messy separation in 2017 and remained single till 2021 when she revealed she was dating a self-acclaimed activist, Prince Kpokpogri.

While many felt this was the universe working in favour of the mother of one, it turned out to be another messy and dramatic relationship.

The relationship lasted for two months and the actress has since returned to singlehood with no plans to find love.

4 Dr Sid

Nigerian music star Dr Sid
Nigerian music star Dr Sid [Instagram/IamDrSid] Pulse Nigeria

At the height of his career with Mo'hits and later Marvin, Dr Sid was one of the most eligible bachelors in town. Well, he proved all his naysayers wrong as he walked down the aisle with lawyer, Simi.

They had one of the most beautiful wedding ceremonies in Lagos. Trouble in their marriage was first reported in 2017 but the couple stayed away from any public drama. In January 2020, Simi took to her Instagram page where she announced that their marriage was over.

Sid has remained silent about his divorce to date. He has also remained single with many of his fans waiting to pop champagne at his next wedding.

5 IK Ogbonna

IK Ogbonna
IK Ogbonna [Instagram/IKOgbonna] Pulse Nigeria

When IK Ogbonna and his former wife Sonia Morales began to drag each other on social media after their relationship went sour, it was evident that it was only a matter of time before the inevitable.

In August 2019, Morales announced that their marriage which produced a son was officially over. The former cute celebrity couple moved on with their lives.

Ogbonna hasn't been caught in any major controversy since and also hasn't exactly hinted at getting married again.

6 Toke Makinwa

Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa
Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa [Instagram/TokeMakinwa] Pulse Nigeria

Toke Makinwa's marriage to Maje Ayide crashed before it even became famous. Allegations of Ayide's infidelity didn't exactly do him any justice especially since Makinwa was the media girl everyone loved.

In 2017, an Igbosere High Court in Lagos dissolved the marriage between Makinwa and Ayida, citing Maje's adulterous lifestyle as the major reason for the dissolution of the marriage.

The fashionista has been linked to several men but has remained divorced.

7 Mofe Duncan

Mofe Duncan
Mofe Duncan [Instagram/MofeDuncan] Pulse Nigeria

Mofe Duncan and Jessica Kakkad's divorce was one of the most obscure separations in the history of the entertainment industry.

The former couple moved on with their private lives and have refused to dwell on their shocking breakup.

Ducan only recently revealed he was dating someone. Just maybe, he'll be the first alumnus of the listicle.

