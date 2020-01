The estranged wife of Dr Sid, Simi Esiri has confirmed her separation from the singer saying they are heading for divorce.

Simi announced the split while reacting to reports that she was violent in the marriage.

In the statement posted on her Instagram page, the founder and Editor-in-Chief of Schick Magazine said they are moving forward as co-parents after ‘the tough decision to divorce.’

Simi and Dr Sid tied the knot in 2014 and their marriage was blessed with two beautiful girls.