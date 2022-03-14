RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Pulse List: 5 Nigerian female celebrities with expensive cars

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

These female celebrities own some of the most flashy and expensive fleet of cars.

Reality TV star Mercy Eke and supermodel Faith Morey [Gift]
Reality TV star Mercy Eke and supermodel Faith Morey [Gift]

We all know how Nigerian female celebrities are known for their fashion statement all the time.

Recommended articles

However, have you ever wondered how some of these celebrities step out after looking all glammed up?

Well, some of these beautiful and influential women own and drive some of the most expensive cars in town.

On our listicle today, we will be looking at five female celebrities with very expensive garages to die for!

Linda Ikeji

Popular blogger Linda Ikeji and one of her expensive cars, a Bentley Mulsanne
Popular blogger Linda Ikeji and one of her expensive cars, a Bentley Mulsanne Pulse Nigeria

Unarguably one of the wealthiest celebrities in the country, Linda Ikeji also owns some of the most expensive cars in town. Truth be told, Ikeji's cars can start up a low-cost housing scheme in the suburbs in any part of Nigeria.

Linda Ikeji and her expensive cars
Linda Ikeji and her expensive cars Pulse Nigeria

The popular blogger owns several expensive cars in her garage including a 2020 Range Rover Autobiography. Ikeji got her son a Bentley Mulsanne, right after his birth. These cars cost over N300M.

Faith Morey

Supermodel Faith Morey and her Bentley Wraith
Supermodel Faith Morey and her Bentley Wraith Pulse Nigeria

Faith Morey may sound unfamiliar to some people but she's one of the biggest international models from this part of the world. The supermodel probably owns one of the most expensive garages in the entertainment industry at the moment.

The supermodel poses with her fleet of cars
The supermodel poses with her fleet of cars Pulse Nigeria

The model owns a Roll Royce Phantom and a Rolls Royce Wraith. That isn't all, she also has one of the most expensive Bentleys in town; Bentley Continental GT.

Chika Ike

Nollywood actress Chika Ike and her Mercedes Benz Brabus
Nollywood actress Chika Ike and her Mercedes Benz Brabus Pulse Nigeria

Nollywood actress Chika Ike may be one of the list controversial and private celebrities in town but she sure knows how to live the good life.

A closer look at her Instagram page shows that the movie star is either caught up with work, vacationing or showing off her pretty expensive cars.

Ike owns a Mercedes Benz Brabus! Yes, guys! The same GWagon some of your Hollywood celebrities drive. She also owns several expensive cars including a Lexus SUV.

Mercy Ike

Reality TV star Mercy Eke and her Mercedes Benz Gwagon
Reality TV star Mercy Eke and her Mercedes Benz Gwagon Pulse Nigeria

Mercy Ike is one of the most successful housemates to have emerged from the popular Nigerian reality TV show, Big Brother Naija.

Mercy Eke poses with her Range Rover Velar
Mercy Eke poses with her Range Rover Velar Pulse Nigeria

When it comes to living the good life, Mercy Eke is your best bet. Interestingly, she has a thing for really exotic cars. In 2021, for her birthday she got herself a Range Rover Velar.

Photos of Mercy Eke's new Mercedes Benz E450 4matic coupe [MercyEke]
Photos of Mercy Eke's new Mercedes Benz E450 4matic coupe [MercyEke] Pulse Nigeria

She also owns a Mercedes Benz Gwagon and a 2020 Mercedes Benz E450 4matic coupe.

Kiki Goodhair

Kika good hair poses with her Mercedes Benz Brabus
Kika good hair poses with her Mercedes Benz Brabus Pulse Nigeria

There's no way a list of female celebrities with expensive cars can be written without mentioning Kika Osunde.

Popularly known as Kika Goodhair, the serial entrepreneur is one of the most wealthiest and influential celebrities in town.

Kika Goodhair and one of her exotic cars
Kika Goodhair and one of her exotic cars Pulse Nigeria

She has never shied away from showing off her fleet of expensive cars on social media. Kika owns a Mercedes Benz Gwagon and a Mercedes Benz S class.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Pulse List: 5 Nigerian female celebrities with expensive cars

Pulse List: 5 Nigerian female celebrities with expensive cars

Davido gets Banana Island property gift from dad

Davido gets Banana Island property gift from dad

Work for your money, don't depend on men - Nollywood actress advises women

Work for your money, don't depend on men - Nollywood actress advises women

'Mercy lied! She was friends with Kazim Adeoti's wife Funsho' - Lanre Gentry reveals

'Mercy lied! She was friends with Kazim Adeoti's wife Funsho' - Lanre Gentry reveals

BBNaija's Maria becomes 'queen' of endorsement deals

BBNaija's Maria becomes 'queen' of endorsement deals

ThankUCash announces television show 'Thankful Hour'

ThankUCash announces television show 'Thankful Hour'

Check out the newly released trailer for 'King of Thieves' (Ogundabede)

Check out the newly released trailer for 'King of Thieves' (Ogundabede)

Cardi B pulls out from first leading role in 'Assisted Living'

Cardi B pulls out from first leading role in 'Assisted Living'

Femi Branch, Grace-Charis Bassey star in new Kingsview original 'Helpline'

Femi Branch, Grace-Charis Bassey star in new Kingsview original 'Helpline'

Trending

'It's over' - popular Instagram couple announce divorce 6 days after welcoming 2nd child

Korra Obidi and husband Justin Dean

'When ash*wo visits your house, what do you expect?' - Mercy Aigbe's ex-husband Lanre Gentry drags her on Instagram

Lanre Gentry and Mercy Aigbe

'Doctors say I have just 5 years to live' - Actress Kemi Afolabi reveals

Nollywood actress Kemi Afolabi [Instagram/KemiAfolabiAdesipe]

Chris Brown's rape accuser text him he was the 'best di*k she ever had' days after assault

American singer Chris Brown . [Instagram/ChrisBrownOfficial]