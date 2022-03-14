Pulse List: 5 Nigerian female celebrities with expensive cars

However, have you ever wondered how some of these celebrities step out after looking all glammed up?

Well, some of these beautiful and influential women own and drive some of the most expensive cars in town.

On our listicle today, we will be looking at five female celebrities with very expensive garages to die for!

Linda Ikeji

Unarguably one of the wealthiest celebrities in the country, Linda Ikeji also owns some of the most expensive cars in town. Truth be told, Ikeji's cars can start up a low-cost housing scheme in the suburbs in any part of Nigeria.

The popular blogger owns several expensive cars in her garage including a 2020 Range Rover Autobiography. Ikeji got her son a Bentley Mulsanne, right after his birth. These cars cost over N300M.

Faith Morey

Faith Morey may sound unfamiliar to some people but she's one of the biggest international models from this part of the world. The supermodel probably owns one of the most expensive garages in the entertainment industry at the moment.

The model owns a Roll Royce Phantom and a Rolls Royce Wraith. That isn't all, she also has one of the most expensive Bentleys in town; Bentley Continental GT.

Chika Ike

Nollywood actress Chika Ike may be one of the list controversial and private celebrities in town but she sure knows how to live the good life.

A closer look at her Instagram page shows that the movie star is either caught up with work, vacationing or showing off her pretty expensive cars.

Ike owns a Mercedes Benz Brabus! Yes, guys! The same GWagon some of your Hollywood celebrities drive. She also owns several expensive cars including a Lexus SUV.

Mercy Ike

Mercy Ike is one of the most successful housemates to have emerged from the popular Nigerian reality TV show, Big Brother Naija.

When it comes to living the good life, Mercy Eke is your best bet. Interestingly, she has a thing for really exotic cars. In 2021, for her birthday she got herself a Range Rover Velar.

She also owns a Mercedes Benz Gwagon and a 2020 Mercedes Benz E450 4matic coupe.

Kiki Goodhair

There's no way a list of female celebrities with expensive cars can be written without mentioning Kika Osunde.

Popularly known as Kika Goodhair, the serial entrepreneur is one of the most wealthiest and influential celebrities in town.

