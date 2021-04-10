Ghanaian actress Princess Shyngle is set to divorce her childhood crush, Gibou Bala Gaye, just three months after they got married.

The actress in a series of videos shared via her Instagram Stories on Saturday, April 10, 2021, the movie star revealed that she was leaving her husband over domestic violence allegations.

The movie star shared receipts and audio recordings of her estranged husband confessing to domestically abusing her.

A copy of the divorce paper filed by Princess Shyngle [Instagram/PrincessShyngle]

"Since you want to tell the world everything, tell them you are a woman beater. Let them know you put your hands on women and pull guns on women," she captioned the audio recordings.

It didn't end there, as she shared a copy of the divorce paper with her signature.

The actress revealed that she has been trying to get her estranged husband's signature on the divorce papers for eight weeks.

She appealed to him to sign the divorce papers so they can both move on with their lives.

Princess Shyngle announced in January 2021 that she had gotten married to Gibou Bala Gaye.

"I just married my best friend 💍 ❤️ My crush since 8th grade 🤩 even though you didn’t use to look my way back then 🤣😂 the only man I ever hit on numerous times but I had no luck 😂🤣 instead you choose to be my friend for over 10 years," she wrote.

The movie star was previously engaged to Fredrick Badji.

However, in Jan 2020, the actress revealed that he was arrested and sent to jail.

It is unclear if her former boo is still in prison custody.