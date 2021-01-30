Ghanaian actress Princess Shyngle has gotten married to her childhood crush.

Princess Shyngle got engaged to Fredrick Badji back in January 2020.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Saturday, January 30, 2021, where she shared a video of her herself and her hubby.

Princess Shyngle shares another romantic proposal video to announce she's now married

"I just married my best friend 💍 ❤️ My crush since 8th grade 🤩 even though you didn’t use to look my way back then 🤣😂 the only man I ever hit on numerous times but I had no luck 😂🤣 instead you choose to be my friend for over 10 years," she captioned the video.

The visibly excited actress went on to write about how thrilled she is about her marriage.

"Little did either of us knew we were gonna end up together 💃🏽❤️🥰. Our real and genuine friendship brought us together and made our relationship and bound stronger than ever," she added.

Princess Shyngle [Instagram/PrincessShyngle]

"I’m still taking it all in and I know all this would not have been possible without Allah 🙏🏽 I’m blessed to be married to my childhood crush, my forever crush, my best friend, gossip partner and love of my life ❤️🥰💃🏽.. Mrs Bala-Gaye 4life ❤️🥰🥰❤️ I’m officially a wife."

The movie star was previously engaged to Badji.

Princess Shyngle shares another romantic proposal video to announce she's now married

However, in Jan 2020, the actress revealed that he was arrested and sent to jail.

It is unclear if her former boo is still in prison custody.