Princess Shyngle advises women with cheating husbands to pay them back in same coin

The movie star shares her two cents about cheating spouses and how to handle them.

Movie star Princess Shyngle [Instagram/PrincessShyngle]

Actress Princess Shyngle has advised married women on what to do about their cheating husbands.

According to the actress in a post shared via her Instagram page on Monday, November 15, 2021, any woman with a cheating spouse should also cheat on him.

"If married women also cheat every time they catch their husbands cheating, I promise you married men will start thinking twice before cheating on their wives," she wrote.

"The rate of divorce will reduce.''

The movie star filed for divorce from her estranged husband Gibou Bala Gaye, three months after their marriage.

According to her, she was leaving her husband over domestic violence allegations.

Princess Shyngle and hubby, Bale Gaye [Instagram/PrincessShyngle] Pulse Nigeria

The movie star shared receipts and audio recordings of her estranged husband confessing to domestically abusing her.

Princess Shyngle announced in January 2021 that she had gotten married to Bala Gaye.

The movie star was previously engaged to Fredrick Badji.

However, in Jan 2020, the actress revealed that he was arrested and sent to jail.

