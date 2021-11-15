Princess Shyngle advises women with cheating husbands to pay them back in same coin

According to the actress in a post shared via her Instagram page on Monday, November 15, 2021, any woman with a cheating spouse should also cheat on him.

"If married women also cheat every time they catch their husbands cheating, I promise you married men will start thinking twice before cheating on their wives," she wrote.

"The rate of divorce will reduce.''

The movie star filed for divorce from her estranged husband Gibou Bala Gaye, three months after their marriage.

According to her, she was leaving her husband over domestic violence allegations.

Pulse Nigeria

The movie star shared receipts and audio recordings of her estranged husband confessing to domestically abusing her.

Princess Shyngle announced in January 2021 that she had gotten married to Bala Gaye.

The movie star was previously engaged to Fredrick Badji.