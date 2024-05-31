ADVERTISEMENT
President Tinubu is officially my GOAT - Brymo on national anthem change

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He says that he is very happy about the change.

Brymo doubles down on support for Tinubu.
The controversial singer made this declaration in an Instagram Story post on May 30, 2024. He posted the lyrics of the new national anthem, emphasising on the first stanza and likening Africa and Nigeria to "polygamy" and a "family unit."

He said, "President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is officially my G.O.A.T of all the Nigerian presidents! Read the lyrics of the new national anthem. The first stanza is all you need; it asserts Nigeria for the motherland and now Africa can be the fatherland and be a symbol of polygamy and we can all focus on one family unit. My favourite part is 'In brotherhood, we stand.' We are all now members of the greatest cult on earth. Nigeria is now the only brotherhood that every boy and ambitious girl must belong to in this country. I am very happy."

Brymo's post [Instagram/Brymolawale]
Recall that the Senate and the House of Representatives recently approved the legislation to change the national anthem from “Arise, O Compatriots” to “Nigeria, We Hail Thee.” Shortly after that, on May 29, 2024, President Tinubu signed the bill into law, officially changing the national anthem.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced this on Wednesday, May 29, during a joint session of the National Assembly, which also marked the 25th anniversary of Nigeria’s 4th Republic.

The change led to a series of reactions from Nigerians across social media platforms, ranging from confusion, anger, frustration and for people like Brymo, happiness. Nigerian celebrities also voiced their feelings about the swift reversion to the previous national anthem.

It is worthy of note that “Nigeria, We Hail Thee,” was written by Lillian Jean Williams, a British expatriate who resided in Nigeria during its independence era, while Frances Berda composed the music. However "Arise O Compatriots,' was written by Pa Benedict Odiase, a Nigerian composer, and it was adopted in 1978.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria.

