Former minister Femi Fani-Kayode has a new girlfriend; who is she?

The flamboyant politician has found love again and this time in the hands of beauty queen, Miss Ezenwa Chika Nerita.

Nerita was crowned Queen of Aso International in 2019/2020.

The beauty queen was present and active during the recently held birthday party for Fani-Kayode's triplets.

She a runway and commercial career model.

The model is currently the face of one of the fastest and biggest perfume brands in Nigeria.

The Abia state-born model is a graduate of Economics from ISM Adonai University in Cotonou, Republic of Benin.

