Former minister Femi Fani-Kayode has a new girlfriend; who is she?

Ezenwa Chika Nerita was crowned Queen of Aso International in 2019.

It is no longer news that the former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has severed his relationship with the mother of four of his sons, Precious Chikwendu.

The flamboyant politician has found love again and this time in the hands of beauty queen, Miss Ezenwa Chika Nerita.

Nerita was crowned Queen of Aso International in 2019/2020.

Miss Ezenwa Chika Nerita. is a former beauty queen [NaijaPremiumGist]
The beauty queen was present and active during the recently held birthday party for Fani-Kayode's triplets.

Miss Ezenwa Chika Nerita. and Femi Fani-Kayode at his kids birthday party [NaijaPremuiumGist]
She a runway and commercial career model.

The model is currently the face of one of the fastest and biggest perfume brands in Nigeria.

Miss Chinwe Nerita is a trained economist [NaijaPremiumGist]
The Abia state-born model is a graduate of Economics from ISM Adonai University in Cotonou, Republic of Benin.

She has contested in several beauty pageants including Most Beautiful Girl in Abuja Face of Dolce for the year 2016/17 which she won.

