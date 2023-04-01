Portable will spend the weekend in custody - Police

Recall that men of the state police command swooped in on the 'Zazu' singer on Friday, March 31, 2023, after the expiration of the 72 hour-ultimatum given to him to honour the police invitation.

The police said Portable would remain in its custody till when investigation is concluded and he's charged in court for assault.

This followed his earlier encounter with some police officers who stormed his Odogwu Bar in Ogun State to effect his arrest.

Portable was captured in a now-viral video, fending off the officers and raining curses on them for daring to come to his recreation centre.

The police force had described the singer's behaviour as irrational while also accusing him of hurling insults at police officers who were carrying out their legal duty.

Briefing journalists on his arrest, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, said, “It is not possible for somebody to become bigger than the law. Everybody, we are all equal before the law and the law takes care of anybody who runs foul against it.

“As you can see, Portable has been arrested. There is a petition against him from a Nigerian who has a studio and this guy (Portable) went to the studio of this man and destroyed the studio and he still ordered his boys to beat up the studio owner. He was beaten black and blue and that was the basis of the petition in the first instance.

“Based on that, invitation letter was sent to him, not once, not twice, not three times, but he refused to honour the invitation. When he refused to honour the invitation, police officers were sent to effect his arrest and on getting there, he assaulted the officers. But today he has been arrested, he is with us.

“Investigation has commenced and as soon as we conclude our investigation, he is going to be charged to court any moment from now.