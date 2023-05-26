Portable refuses to take pictures with android phone

Apparently, the Street Pop singer has a dislike for having his pictures captured using an Android device and he openly expressed his concerns in the Yoruba language.

Prior to this, Portable Zazu took his fans along on his journey to Asaba, Delta State. The Zeh Nation boss shared various clips, including a special encounter with popular comedian Woli Arole. The meeting between Portable and Woli Arole was filled with excitement, as both artists expressed their admiration for each other.

In the video, Woli Arole couldn't contain his joy and proudly declared himself a fan of the talented singer. They captured the memorable moment with pictures and also shared heartfelt prayers and well-wishes.

