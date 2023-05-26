The sports category has moved to a new website.
Portable refuses to take pictures with android phone

Anna Ajayi

Portable is selective when it comes to how his pictures are taken.

Portable prefers his pictures to be taken only with iPhones [Platinum]
Apparently, the Street Pop singer has a dislike for having his pictures captured using an Android device and he openly expressed his concerns in the Yoruba language.

Prior to this, Portable Zazu took his fans along on his journey to Asaba, Delta State. The Zeh Nation boss shared various clips, including a special encounter with popular comedian Woli Arole. The meeting between Portable and Woli Arole was filled with excitement, as both artists expressed their admiration for each other.

In the video, Woli Arole couldn't contain his joy and proudly declared himself a fan of the talented singer. They captured the memorable moment with pictures and also shared heartfelt prayers and well-wishes.

Watch the entertaining videos below:

Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, popularly known as Portable or Dr. Zeh, is a talented Nigerian singer, rapper, and songwriter.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a celebrity content writer known for her insightful contributions in the field. She brings a unique perspective to the world of celebrities and entertainment.

