Portable celebrates 1 year anniversary as chief Amuludun

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

'Amuludun' is a fitting title for him since he does make people laugh.

Portable has been a Chief 'Alamudun' in Ogun State for one year now.
Portable has been a Chief 'Alamudun' in Ogun State for one year now.

One year ago today, the singer was honoured with the chieftaincy title of 'Chief Amuludun' of Tigbo Awori land, in the Ota area of Ogun State. The title ‘Amuludun’ is a Yoruba phrase that translates to ‘one who makes a community happy’.

In the video posted by the entertainer to his page, Portable and his wife Ewatomi were seen in matching traditional attire and crowns, jubilating and dancing in a festive setting.

They were surrounded by well-wishers and happy bystanders who sprayed them with money, as they danced in the center. Popular Fuji musician Taye Currency performed at the event, gracing the attendees with his melody. Portable and his wife celebrated in the midst of the indigenes of that area, as well as other traditional rulers present at the event

The Onitigbo of Tigbo-llu land, Olabode Thomas-Fagbayi bestowed the title on Portable following his rise to fame. On Monday, August 22, 2022 the street hop artiste, posted clips from his coronation ceremony as the Amuludun of Tigbo Awori.

At the time, some people had reservations about the singer being granted the title, given his controversial nature. The Onitigbo said, “His mum is from Tigbo, and he too lives here; he presented himself as a responsible person, and we take him as that. Some people might have reservations about him, but even at that, he is our son.”

The monarch also debunked assertions that he was paid to grant the chieftaincy title on Portable.

