Police arrest 4 suspects over alleged Tiwa Savage kidnap

The department’s spokesperson, CSP Oluniyi Ogundeyi, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

NAN reports that the news of the attempt to kidnap the musician broke out on Friday through the social media.

The reports revealed that the musician’s private security’s vigilance and the Nigeria police saved her from the suspects.

ADVERTISEMENT

It gathered that the failed plot was allegedly planned by Savage’s new domestic staff, who had been entrusted with vital information about her.

Sources said that the domestic staff had been trailing the singer as she left her home and shared the information with other members of the alleged kidnapping gang.