'Please, I'm on my knees' - Dammy Krane begs Davido for forgiveness

Nurudeen Shotayo

Krane was recently released from police custody where he spent some days after arrest allegedly influenced by Davido.

Dammy Krane, Davido

There has been a long-standing beef between the two Afrobeats artistes, with Krane making several allegations against Davido, including alleged complicity in the death of Tagbo and debt owed to him.

However, Krane was recently arrested by the police allegedly on the order of the Grammy award nominee who was said to have prefered a case of defamation against his erstwhile buddy.

The news of Krane's detention in police custody was broken by social media personality, Verydarkman (VDM), who pleaded with Davido to release the artiste.

In a post on social media, VDM described an encounter at a police station where he saw Krane in custody and had a conversation with the singer.

"I asked him why he was in prison and he told me that it was Davido who put him there. I told him, ' Why won't he? You constantly attack him and his family unprovoked and without proof. You started off by saying that he owed you money and changed his name from OBO to OB owe, without proof," he explained.

Veery Dark Man begs Davido to release Dammy Krane [Facebook/Gistnaija]

Meanwhile, on August 29, 2024, VDM announced that Krane had been released from custody and posted a video on his Instagram account, showing the artiste expressing his gratitude to him (VDM).

"Dammy Krane is out, dear @davido as you have honoured me by listening to my plea and granting my request in less than 4hrs God will honour you." the social media influencer captioned the post.

A day after regaining freedom, Krane took to his X to tender a heartfelt apology to Nigerians, especially his fans for letting them down with his behaviour.

He expressed regret over his actions and outlined his plans for moving forward.

On Sunday, September 9, 2024, the artiste also took to the microblogging site to apologise to Davido.

Though he didn't state his offences, Krane vehemently begged his colleague, saying he was on his knees.

"PLEASE @davido I’M BEGGING. I’M ON MY KNEES," he wrote on X.

'Please, I'm on my knees' - Dammy Krane begs Davido for forgiveness [X:@dammy_krane]
'Please, I'm on my knees' - Dammy Krane begs Davido for forgiveness [X:@dammy_krane]
