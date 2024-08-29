ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian singer Dammy Krane released from police custody

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Recall that VDM begged for his release yesterday.

The news of his release was announced by social media personality Verydarkman (VDM) on August 29, 2024, via an Instagram post. In the video, newly-released Dammy Krane was seen with the social media personality, expressing his gratitude to him.

VDM wrote in his caption, "Dammykrane is out, dear @davido as you have honoured me by listening to my plea and granting my request in less than 4hrs God will honour you."

"I believe God is giving him a second chance and I hope and believe he focuses on his music moving on,HE IS TALENTED AND I PRAY HIS TALENT SHINES so he will be distracted lol thank you DAVID ADELEKE," he added, thanking Davido for releasing the singer.

Dammy Krane's release comes a day after Verydarkman publicly pleaded on the singer's behalf, appealing to Davido to kindly let him go. In his post on August 28, 2024, VDM described an encounter at a police station where he witnessed Dammy Krane in custody. According to VDM, he was visiting the station to thank police officers who had assisted him in his work. During his visit, he encountered a man who claimed to have seen a celebrity with dreadlocks in a cell.

VDM recounted the conversation with Krane, who stated that Davido was responsible for his arrest. Afterwards, he returned to the cell with bundles of cash to give to Dammy Krane.

"I want to take money to him for food but now I want to beg David, you be my brother you're not an oppressor. I know you have influence but you cannot use your influence to keep him there. I want to beg you, this is not who you are, this is not your personality.. abeg! Give this guy a second chance," VDM begged.

