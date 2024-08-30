ADVERTISEMENT
Dammy Krane apologises to Nigerians after release from prison

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He also announced he is starting a prison reform foundation for the illegally detained.

Dammy Krane (Daily post)
The singer took to X on August 30, 2024, expressing regret for his actions and outlining his plans for moving forward.

He wrote, "I am sorry about everything, to my fans (I hope I still have fans lol). To my fans, if I still have, I am sorry. Moving on, expect good music from me and music only #lovealwaysleads."

The musician extended his apology to Nigerians, acknowledged the high expectations placed on him and admitted his mistakes

He wrote, "I want to apologize to Nigerians for the negative energy I have put up on the media before today. I know a lot was expected of me but I messed up. I wish I could take back the hand of time, but only God can, so I will do what I can, which is to apologize."

"I’m starting a prison reform foundation for the illegally detained," he added.

Dammy Krane's arrest came weeks after he announced Davido was to be held responsible if anything happened to him. He alleged that he was being "arrested and oppressed for seeking justice." He also accused Davido of trying to frame him with false allegations to protect his interests.

Following this, on August 28, 2024, social media personality Verydarkman (VDM) announced the singer had been arrested and detained by the police. In his Instagram post, VDM described an encounter at a police station where he allegedly witnessed Dammy Krane in custody with the singer claiming Davido had him arrested for defamation.

VDM pleaded on Dammy Krane's behalf and urged Davido to release him. The artiste was subsequently released the next day.

