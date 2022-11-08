RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Photos: Black carpet moments at the Black Panther II movie premiere

Temi Iwalaiye

The Black Panther II premiere in Nigeria was all the rave, almost everyone in Nigeria’s entertainment industry was out for the movie premiere.

Black carpet moments at the premiere
Black carpet moments at the premiere

The black carpet setting was also quite elaborate, celebrities walked down a black carpet while adoring fans and photographers shouted out their names.

Here are some beautiful moments captured.

Kunle Remi and Sharon Ooja walk hand in hand and wave at fans, accompanied by Shaffy Bello who looks gorgeous as always.

Shaffy Bello, Sharon Ooja and Kunle Remi at the Premiere Pulse Nigeria

It was a couples affair, we saw many couples walking the black carpet, MI and Eniola Mafe, Stan Nze and Blessing, and Enioluwa and Priscy.

Stan Nze and Blessing at the Premiere Pulse Nigeria
MI and Eniola at the Premiere Pulse Nigeria
Enioluwa and Priscy at the Premiere Pulse Nigeria

We didn’t miss the fashion moments, Elozonam walked in with an interesting hat, Faith Morey’s beautiful tribute to Chadwick Boseman, Sheggz and Hermes fashion misfire.

Sheggz and Hermes at the premiere Pulse Nigeria
Faith Morey's cape had an image of Chadwick Boseman Pulse Nigeria
Elozonam at the Premiere with a straw hat Pulse Nigeria

Legendary actor, Richard Mofe Damijo was also in attendance and of course, he looked handsome as always. He took pictures with many of his colleagues in the industry.

Richard Mofe Damijo and Wale Ojo at the Premiere Pulse Nigeria
Richard Mofe-Damijo and Alex Ekubo Pulse Nigeria
Richard Mofe-Damijo and adoring fans Pulse Nigeria

Star girl, Erica Nlewedim and Actress, Dunni Ade was all smiles as she posed for the camera.

Erica was all smiles at the premiere Pulse Nigeria
Adunni at the Premiere Pulse Nigeria

All in all, it was a fun and interesting time on the black carpet.

