The black carpet setting was also quite elaborate, celebrities walked down a black carpet while adoring fans and photographers shouted out their names.
Photos: Black carpet moments at the Black Panther II movie premiere
The Black Panther II premiere in Nigeria was all the rave, almost everyone in Nigeria’s entertainment industry was out for the movie premiere.
Here are some beautiful moments captured.
Kunle Remi and Sharon Ooja walk hand in hand and wave at fans, accompanied by Shaffy Bello who looks gorgeous as always.
It was a couples affair, we saw many couples walking the black carpet, MI and Eniola Mafe, Stan Nze and Blessing, and Enioluwa and Priscy.
We didn’t miss the fashion moments, Elozonam walked in with an interesting hat, Faith Morey’s beautiful tribute to Chadwick Boseman, Sheggz and Hermes fashion misfire.
Legendary actor, Richard Mofe Damijo was also in attendance and of course, he looked handsome as always. He took pictures with many of his colleagues in the industry.
Star girl, Erica Nlewedim and Actress, Dunni Ade was all smiles as she posed for the camera.
All in all, it was a fun and interesting time on the black carpet.
