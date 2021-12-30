Peter Okoye says online begging is very irritating

The music star made this known while reacting to a post by a follower on Twitter begging for five hundred thousand naira.

"I need #500k before next year @davido @officialnairam1 @realFemiOtedola @AlikoDangote @PeterPsquare @rudeboypsquare lets God use for me," the tweet read.

While reacting to the tweet, the singer said tweets like that make people gullible to fruadsters.

"Now! Tweets like this is what this fraudsters are after off. They see how desperate you come online and beg for Money or giveaway and they will take advantage of you! By claiming it’s me and you will fall for it! Stop the fucking online begging! Irritating," he tweeted.

This is not the first time Peter Okoye will be calling out an online beggar.

He and several other celebrities have on several occasions slammed online beggars.