'People are broke, no money to buy ticket' - Portable reacts to boarding an almost empty plane to Benin

Portable, who seemed to be amused by the situation, showed off the empty seats behind him, saying that people are too broke to get plane tickets.

Captioning the post, Portable wrote: "Wahala Wahala Wahala, inside plane see empty seat, but for outside people plenty, no money to buy ticket...[sic.]"

Portable loves controversies

Pulse reported that on Wednesday, 28th December 2022 Portable had his Lagos concert at the New Afrikan Shrine and he didn't fail to make a grand entrance.

Portable was carried onto the stage in a white casket by a group of six men dressed in white.

The casket was then jolted around mid-air in a ritualistic manner before being dropped for Portable to emerge in a grand entrance reminiscent of The Undertaker.

The street-hop artist made our 2022 list of controversial celebrity moments for many reasons, including falling out with many of his benefactors.

He caused a stir on the internet when he released a video claiming that he started the notorious One-Million Boys cult group before he later apologised for his statement.

He also gained attention online when he threatened whoever won the 2022 Headies award over him after receiving two nominations.