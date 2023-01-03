ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'People are broke, no money to buy ticket' - Portable reacts to boarding an almost empty plane to Benin

Babatunde Lawal

Popular street-hop artist Portable has, in his usual antics, again shared a video of himself alone inside a plane on social media.

Portable plane
Portable plane

Taking to his official Instagram account, controversial singer shared a series of clips of himself inside a scanty plane.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Portable, who seemed to be amused by the situation, showed off the empty seats behind him, saying that people are too broke to get plane tickets.

Captioning the post, Portable wrote: "Wahala Wahala Wahala, inside plane see empty seat, but for outside people plenty, no money to buy ticket...[sic.]"

Portable loves controversies

Pulse reported that on Wednesday, 28th December 2022 Portable had his Lagos concert at the New Afrikan Shrine and he didn't fail to make a grand entrance.

Portable was carried onto the stage in a white casket by a group of six men dressed in white.

The casket was then jolted around mid-air in a ritualistic manner before being dropped for Portable to emerge in a grand entrance reminiscent of The Undertaker.

The street-hop artist made our 2022 list of controversial celebrity moments for many reasons, including falling out with many of his benefactors.

He caused a stir on the internet when he released a video claiming that he started the notorious One-Million Boys cult group before he later apologised for his statement.

He also gained attention online when he threatened whoever won the 2022 Headies award over him after receiving two nominations.

According to the controversial artist, his single 'Zazuu Zeh' is far more popular than other songs on the list. Portable also claimed to be more widely known on the street compared to his fellow nominees.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The victim blaming of Nigerian concertgoers needs to stop [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

The victim blaming of Nigerian concertgoers needs to stop [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

PHOTOS: BBNaija's Venita marks 36th birthday with head-turning, sultry photos

PHOTOS: BBNaija's Venita marks 36th birthday with head-turning, sultry photos

'People are broke, no money to buy ticket' - Portable reacts to boarding an almost empty plane to Benin

'People are broke, no money to buy ticket' - Portable reacts to boarding an almost empty plane to Benin

Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy recounts the 'shege' she saw in 2022

Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy recounts the 'shege' she saw in 2022

BBNaija's Frodd opens 2023 with multiple blessings: gets a new mansion and a Maybach

BBNaija's Frodd opens 2023 with multiple blessings: gets a new mansion and a Maybach

Rapper Bad Bunny loses his cool, throws a fan's phone into the water over 'lack of respect'

Rapper Bad Bunny loses his cool, throws a fan's phone into the water over 'lack of respect'

Omah Lay teases deluxe version of his debut album 'Boy Alone'

Omah Lay teases deluxe version of his debut album 'Boy Alone'

Seyi Vibez drops music video for his hit single 'Chance (Na Ham)'

Seyi Vibez drops music video for his hit single 'Chance (Na Ham)'

“Lagos loves Damini concert a huge success – Organisers

“Lagos loves Damini” concert a huge success – Organisers

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna Boy kicks fan off stage

Burna Boy kicks a fan off stage during his Lagos show

Burna Boy's Maybach

Burna Boy's Maybach lands in his home

Teni's before and after [Instagram]

'I didn’t want to die' – Teni shares reason for her weight loss journey

portable coffin [Daily Post]

Reactions trail Portable after pulling up on stage in a coffin