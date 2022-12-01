RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Portable releases video, cries out over heat and fuel scarcity

Babatunde Lawal

Portable's comments might be funny, but they convey the harsh realities of many Nigerians amidst the fuel scarcity.

Portable
Portable

Street music sensation Portable has weighed in on the ongoing scarcity of premium motor spirit, popularly known as petrol or fuel.

Recommended articles

Nigeria is currently experiencing a worsening and growing fuel shortage, which continues to spread like wildfire. This is in addition to the commodity's ongoing price increase.

In the singer's video, which has now gained traction, he can be seen in his car sweating profusely while on a queue to get fuel.

"Na Goverment cause am? Na hin make celebrity dey come out come buy fuel by himself. Should it be like that? Na sufferness now. Star dey sweat for inside motor, I want put on AC, no fuel , I need to get fuel. I need AC," the singer said.

The video shows a huge number of people who came to get fuel but ended up getting the privilege of being entertained by the singer's usual gimmicks as they hail him while making his video.

According to oil marketers, the fuel scarcity will most likely linger till January, but the NNPC has released a statement to assure Nigerians that they are currently increasing product loading at selected depots to ensure nationwide sufficiency.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Portable releases video, cries out over heat and fuel scarcity

Portable releases video, cries out over heat and fuel scarcity

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers launches FUZE Talent Hunt

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers launches FUZE Talent Hunt

Zoro taps Falz for new single, 'Naira to Pounds'

Zoro taps Falz for new single, 'Naira to Pounds'

Mavin Records 'Overloading' is the NO. 1 music video on YouTube Nigeria in 2022

Mavin Records 'Overloading' is the NO. 1 music video on YouTube Nigeria in 2022

Prince Harry & Meghan show you the other side of their love story in new Netflix documentary

Prince Harry & Meghan show you the other side of their love story in new Netflix documentary

Tim Godfrey appreciates wife with beautiful post

Tim Godfrey appreciates wife with beautiful post

Bella Shmurda speaks on his motivation to keep going

Bella Shmurda speaks on his motivation to keep going

Netflix's 'Far From Home' teases ambition, love and danger in official trailer

Netflix's 'Far From Home' teases ambition, love and danger in official trailer

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' among top 100 most streamed songs on Apple Music Canada in 2022

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' among top 100 most streamed songs on Apple Music Canada in 2022

Trending

Nigerian gospel singer Sammie Okposo [Agnesisblog]

Phenomenal gospel singer, Sammie Okposo passes away at 51

19 and dangerous Ayra Starr

19 and dangerous Ayra Starr sparks outrage with her skimpy outfit to the Meta concert

Check out how Rita Dominic and her husband looked at their traditional wedding.

Check out how Rita Dominic and her husband looked at their white wedding

Assurance secured Davido and Chioma spotted wearing wedding rings

Assurance secured? Davido and Chioma spotted wearing 'wedding rings'