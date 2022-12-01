Portable releases video, cries out over heat and fuel scarcity

Nigeria is currently experiencing a worsening and growing fuel shortage, which continues to spread like wildfire. This is in addition to the commodity's ongoing price increase.

In the singer's video, which has now gained traction, he can be seen in his car sweating profusely while on a queue to get fuel.

"Na Goverment cause am? Na hin make celebrity dey come out come buy fuel by himself. Should it be like that? Na sufferness now. Star dey sweat for inside motor, I want put on AC, no fuel , I need to get fuel. I need AC," the singer said.

The video shows a huge number of people who came to get fuel but ended up getting the privilege of being entertained by the singer's usual gimmicks as they hail him while making his video.