Portable takes stagecraft to another level as he arrives concert in a casket

The troubleshooting street act was carried onto the stage in a white casket by a group of 6 men dressed in white.

The casket was then jolted around mid-air in ritualistic fashion before being dropped for Portable to emerge in a grand entrance that reminded fans of the famous wrestler The Undertaker.

Portable has been in the news all year round both for his music and his antics which have seen him pick up fights with different artists and celebrities. He recently engaged in a disagreement with famous street-hop maestro Small Doctor whom he claimed disrespected him in Agege.

By and large, Portable has enjoyed a decent 2022 which saw him listed as the NO. 5 in Pulse Artist of the Year ranking for 2022.