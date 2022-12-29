ADVERTISEMENT
Portable takes stagecraft to another level as he arrives concert in a casket

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian Street-pop act Portable has continued to dazzle fans with his antics with the latest being a dramatic entrance at his Lagos concert.

Portable (Audiomack)
Details: On Wednesday, 28th December 2022 Portable hosted fans to his Lagos concert at the New Afrikan Shrine and he didn't fail to make a grand entrance.

The troubleshooting street act was carried onto the stage in a white casket by a group of 6 men dressed in white.

The casket was then jolted around mid-air in ritualistic fashion before being dropped for Portable to emerge in a grand entrance that reminded fans of the famous wrestler The Undertaker.

Portable has been in the news all year round both for his music and his antics which have seen him pick up fights with different artists and celebrities. He recently engaged in a disagreement with famous street-hop maestro Small Doctor whom he claimed disrespected him in Agege.

By and large, Portable has enjoyed a decent 2022 which saw him listed as the NO. 5 in Pulse Artist of the Year ranking for 2022.

His decision to explore some creativity in making a grand entrance at his headline show is on brand for the Portable who is always coming up with new ways to make the headlines.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

