ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

It was either a middle finger to God or just cry - Pastor Jimmy Odukoya on losing his mum

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

At the time, losing a family member was his biggest fear.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya [Instagram/IamthatPJ]
Pastor Jimmy Odukoya [Instagram/IamthatPJ]

Recommended articles

Speaking on the pilot episode of the Truth Table podcast, hosted by his sister, Pastor Tolu Odukoya, Jimmy opened up about how his grief affected his faith in God.

He explained, "The difference between when mum died and when dad died was that with mum it was very sudden and no one saw it coming. I think that my biggest fear in life at the time was losing a member of my family and mum was the most important woman in my life."

Jimmy highlighted that his grief journey brought him to a crossroads where he would either face his pain head-on or abandon his faith. Ultimately, he decided to confront his pain rather than walk away from his faith.

ADVERTISEMENT
Pastor Bimbo Odukoya died in the Sosoliso plane crash of 2005 [Facebook/Toluwaniodukoya]
Pastor Bimbo Odukoya died in the Sosoliso plane crash of 2005 [Facebook/Toluwaniodukoya] Pulse Nigeria

He said, "When it happened, I felt like I was at a crossroads with God and I had two choices. It was either the middle finger to God and saying, 'You know what? I'm done. This is not what you promised, this isn't what you said. I'm leaving, I'm not doing this anymore. Where has this gotten us? And the other option was to stay there and just cry."

"I thought to myself that if I take the other option where I walk away, I'm still going to come back eventually so why waste my time walking away? Let me just stay here and cry," he added.

The pastor likened his state of emotional devastation to that of a battered soldier in the midst of battle; however, he was able to find solace in a message he received from God.

He said, "It was one of my biggest fears at the time and you know scenes in movies where you see soldiers in war-battered and broken; his shield is somewhere and he's pretty much lifeless. I felt battered and broken at that time and I remember God saying, 'Get up, soldier. Don't you realise that you're fearless now? The worst has happened so what can the devil use to threaten or scare you anymore?"

ADVERTISEMENT

See the full interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I am not in competition with you - Peter Psquare calls out his twin in open letter

I am not in competition with you - Peter Psquare calls out his twin in open letter

It was either a middle finger to God or just cry - Pastor Jimmy Odukoya on losing his mum

It was either a middle finger to God or just cry - Pastor Jimmy Odukoya on losing his mum

Buju Banton accuses Afrobeats of biting off Dancehall without paying respect

Buju Banton accuses Afrobeats of biting off Dancehall without paying respect

Ndi Nne pair evicted from 'BBNaija: No Loose Guard' after 2 weeks

Ndi Nne pair evicted from 'BBNaija: No Loose Guard' after 2 weeks

Tanzanian singer Mandojo killed after being mistaken for a thief

Tanzanian singer Mandojo killed after being mistaken for a thief

Asake falls short of an unprecedented trifecta with 'Lungu Boy' [Review]

Asake falls short of an unprecedented trifecta with 'Lungu Boy' [Review]

How a Nollywood Film Gets Made: Here's what a distributor does

How a Nollywood Film Gets Made: Here's what a distributor does

Mike Afolarin shares experience working on 'House of Ga’a'

Mike Afolarin shares experience working on 'House of Ga’a'

How a Nollywood Film Gets Made: Here's what a marketer does

How a Nollywood Film Gets Made: Here's what a marketer does

Pulse Sports

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Spyro [Spyro_official]

My mother is one of the reasons I grind - Sypro on his their relationship

Emptied my account ,sold my house to start my school - Yvonne Nelson

I emptied my account, sold my house to start my school - Yvonne Nelson

Patrick Doyle used to be married to actress Ireti Doyle

Saying 'I've never been happier' was not a dig at anyone - Patrick Doyle

King Sunny Ade

King Sunny Ade opens up on his relationship with Onyeka Onwenu