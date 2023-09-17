ADVERTISEMENT
Actor Jimmy Odukoya replaces late father as senior pastor of Fountain of Life Church

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Fountain of Life Church has chosen Jimmy to step into his late father's shoes as the senior pastor.

Actor Jimmy Odukoya.
Jimmy's appointment was announced during the church service on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

This development followed the passing of the immediate past senior pastor of the church, Taiwo Odukoya, who breathed his last in the United States on August 17, 2023, at the age of 67.

The revered preacher was buried at a private ceremony attended by family members and close associates last weekend.

Announcing the change of guard, Rotimi Okpaise, a pastor of the Fountain of Life Church, said the late Odukoya confided in the Board of Trustees (BoT) members about the succession plan before his demise.

Addressing the congregation, Okpaise revealed Jimmy's selection as the senior pastor and chairperson of the board was a unanimous decision of the BoT.

“The board has chosen Saturday, September 30, 2023, as the date of Jimmy’s installation,” he said.

Odukoya's death came less than two years after the demise of his 47-year-old South African wife, Nomthi Odukoya, who succumbed to a two-year battle with cancer on November 9, 2021.

The couple were married for 11 years and had two children together.

Before Nomthi, Odukoya was married to Bimbo for 21 years before she died in the ill-fated Sosoliso plane crash in Port Harcourt in 2005.

Odukoya's union with Bimbo produced three children, including Jimmy, who has now succeeded him.

For his part, Jimmy played one of the lead roles (Oba Ade) in Netflix’s ‘Woman King’ movie.

The actor-cum-musician has also been featured in movies like ‘Lifting the Veil’, ‘I am Nazzy,’ and ‘Oga Pastor’, among others.

Besides his acting and singing talents, Jimmy is also a motivational speaker - a skill that may have prepared him for his new assignment.

Nurudeen Shotayo

