Paul Okoye and wife welcome first child, a baby girl

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The child was born about a month and a few days ago.

Paul Okoye and his wife Ifeoma are now parents to a beautiful baby girl.
Paul Okoye and his wife Ifeoma are now parents to a beautiful baby girl.

Taking to Instagram on November 1, 2024, the singer posted an intimate and heartwarming video showing the moment he introduced baby Imari to his children from his first marriage. The big sisters and brothers were seen happily carrying their new-born sibling with care and showering her with kisses. The video also showed Ivy bathing the baby and taking her on a stroll with Paul's kids.

In his caption, he wrote, "This past month and few days have been the most joyous and overwhelming sweetest ever period of our lives."

Ivy Ifeoma had been in the United States towards the end of her pregnancy until when she gave birth. In July 2024, Paul gifted her a brand new Range Rover as a push present, which she took pictures with and posted on social media with the caption, "New baby from my baby.” The singer also posted her pictures to social media with the humerous caption, “My baby use this baby to push the other baby very well."

Recall that Okoye was previously married to ex-wife Anita for eight years before she filed for divorce, alleging a number of problems. The divorce became a trendy subject of discussion for a long time after it became public in 2021.

The singer then introduced Ivy Ifeoma to the world as his girlfriend in 2022, during their first relationship anniversary, turning many heads. As a result of the backlash they received at the time, Okoye set the record straight that the timelines between the two women did not clash at all.

He said, "You know me, I always keep things to myself. I’ve kept it to myself that I’ve been single for four years, and I’ve been divorced for a long time. I don divorce sef before I found Ifeoma, so make una just calm down."

In May 2024, the pair then got hitched in a private ceremony, and they welcomed their baby girl five months later.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria.

