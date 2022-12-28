ADVERTISEMENT
'I've been single for four years before I met Ifeoma' -Paul Okoye reveals

Babatunde Lawal

The singer made headlines when he showcased Ifeoma as they marked their one-year anniversary.

Paul Okoye and Ivy [Kemi Filani]

One half of the P Square musical duo, Paul Okoye, also known as Rudeboy, has shared more details about his marriage to his ex-wife Anita.

You may remember that Anita and Okoye, had been married for eight years when the former filed for divorce from the latter, alleging a number of problems.

They were recently granted a divorce by a high court in Abuja.

However, Okoye also sparked controversy recently after he revealed his relationship with his new lover, identified as Ivy Ifeoma.

In response to the comments trailing his new relationship, the singer said in an Instagram live session on Tuesday that he had been single for four years.

He also said he had been divorced for a long period of time before he met Ifeoma.

“You know me, I always keep things to myself. I’ve kept it to myself that I’ve been single for four years, and I’ve been divorced for a long time. I don divorce sef before I found Ifeoma, so make una just calm down,” he said.

When a user asked if he would marry his new lover, he replied with a play on words: “Until I send you IV first. I go send una IV, although her name is Ivy if you know what I mean.”

The singer made headlines when he proudly showcased his new woman as they marked their one-year anniversary.

10 most popular Nigerian celebrities of the year [Pulse Picks 2022]

These 7 Nigerian celebrities have splashed millions on cars in 2022 [Pulse List]

Toyin Abraham confesses her greatest fear

Rema's 'Calm Down' hits 300 million views

Show Dem Camp drops video for hit single, 'Mine Alone' feat Oxlade

DJ Cuppy shares motivational words with 'single pringles'

Princess Wonda set for a stellar 2023 after impressive 2022

'Kings of Jo'burg': Official teaser reveals more drama and intrigue in season 2

