ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rude Boy surprises pregnant wife with Range Rover SUV as ‘push gift’

News Agency Of Nigeria

This heartwarming gesture has sparked joy and admiration from fans and friends alike, celebrating the love and appreciation Paul has for his wife.

‘Rude boy’ surprises wife with Range Rover SUV as ‘push gift’
‘Rude boy’ surprises wife with Range Rover SUV as ‘push gift’

Recommended articles

The excited husband took to his Instagram stories to share a photo of the sleek ride, captioning it: “My baby use this baby to push the other baby very well”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the post has garnered thousands of likes and comments, with fans congratulating the couple on their new addition and praising Rudeboy’s thoughtful gift.

Ifeoma, who is currently in the United States, also shared the good news on her page, posting pictures of her new ride with the caption: “New baby from my baby”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her post has also received widespread attention, with friends and family members showering her with congratulatory messages and admiration.

This heartwarming gesture has sparked joy and admiration from fans and friends alike, celebrating the love and appreciation Paul has for his wife.

@sweetangel11, on Instagram, wrote, “This push gift is a beautiful way to celebrate the birth of their child.

“This Paul’s thoughtful gesture has set a high standard for husbands everywhere.

“We can’t wait to see more photos of Ivy cruising around town in her new ride.”

ADVERTISEMENT

@Xandy, on X, said: “That’s love. Gift her, care for her, assure her. That way, she’ll never leave you for any man.

“Love is sweet o, when money enter love is sweeter.”

Another social media user, @aramally, said, “She never born them don gift her range rover, what if the child no gree come to this world.

“I wonder why people are quick to bring their business to social media and when people start having opinions, problem arises.”

NAN reports that the couple had in May tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in the wife’s hometown of Igbere, Abia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rudeboy, 41, unveiled Ifeoma, then 22, as his new girlfriend in December 2022, one year after his divorce from his ex-wife, Anita Okoye.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rude Boy surprises pregnant wife with Range Rover SUV as ‘push gift’

Rude Boy surprises pregnant wife with Range Rover SUV as ‘push gift’

₦4.5bn for one song - Social media reacts to Rema's unprecedented deal

₦4.5bn for one song - Social media reacts to Rema's unprecedented deal

These are the best Nollywood movies of 2024 so far

These are the best Nollywood movies of 2024 so far

They made me this way – Shatta Wale blames his parents for neglecting him

They made me this way – Shatta Wale blames his parents for neglecting him

'I learnt humility from Wole Soyinka' - Female talking drummer, Ara

'I learnt humility from Wole Soyinka' - Female talking drummer, Ara

Netflix releases trailer, premiere date for 'House of Ga'a' by Bolanle Austen-Peters

Netflix releases trailer, premiere date for 'House of Ga'a' by Bolanle Austen-Peters

Viral TikTok singing group Biko'sManna is ready to put out original music

Viral TikTok singing group Biko'sManna is ready to put out original music

What can you use to insult me now?- Shatta Bandle to critics after fixing teeth

What can you use to insult me now?- Shatta Bandle to critics after fixing teeth

Seyi Vibez continues fine form with new EP 'Loseyi Professor'

Seyi Vibez continues fine form with new EP 'Loseyi Professor'

Pulse Sports

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kate Henshaw [Instagram/k8tehenshaw]

Kate Henshaw explains why she spoke on Davido during previous interview

Singer Simi [Instagram/Symplysimi]

Simi 'apologises' after being called out for wearing a swimsuit to the pool

Seun Kuti and his wife Yetunde aka Yeide [Instagram/Chefyeidekuti]

My wife's allowance is very high - Seun Kuti on marriage challenges

Phyna [Instagram/Unusualphyna]

BBNaija's Phyna fumes after her car gets vandalised while parked at the airport