Nigerian singer Oritsefemi have sparked reconciliation rumours with his wife Nabila Fash after he shared a video of both of them having lunch.

The video came a couple of weeks after she called him out for cheating.

Fash had called him out for bringing a woman to their matrimonial home after she left for work.

But it seems all is good between the couple as the musician shared a video of him and his wife having lunch.

It is not clear if the video was made before or after their social media outburst.

On Monday, February 8, Nabila hinted at another possible crisis in her already rocky marriage to Oritsefemi.

According to her, a woman went to her home to have sex while she was away at work.

In the middle of the crisis, the music star confessed to sleeping with his former manager, Lady Kara during his trips abroad.

The singer also accused the actress of being the evil behind the crisis in his marriage. [LoveWeddingNG] [Instagram/CarolynHutchings]

In 2020, there were a slew of marriage drama from Oritsefemi and his wife.

It was reported that Fash moved out of their matrimonial home over Oritsefemi's infidelity.

The singer called out his wife's friend and actress, Carolina Danjuma for being the brain behind the crisis in his marriage.

After several name-callings on social media, the music star reconciled with his wife.