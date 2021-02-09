More woes for Oritsefemi's troubled marriage as his former manager, The Lady Kara has slammed him while taking side with his wife.

The music star is being accused of defiling his matrimonial home.

In a lengthy post shared via her Instagram page on Monday, February 8, 2021, the talent manager slammed Oritsefemi over his adulterous lifestyle and diminished brand.

"I tend to keep quiet in the media... but this time I need to say this publicly for the record. I know where my loyalties lie. @nabila.fash ...keep your head up. You were the one who begged me to manage him and I did a lot just for you," she wrote.

"I spent my money to help fund his tours and did not get a penny paid back or any form of compensation. He left me stranded in Europe but thank God I have decent friends in this life globally... I just let that slide because I know how to earn from my other businesses that pay me."

"I kept all the memories and a lot of ugliness quiet from those times not just to protect his career and very diminished brand but to also protect you and your marriage. I almost physically fought people and even almost fought him to get him to behave... hmm... and despite everything, I am glad you know I stayed true to our friendship even when we didn’t speak."

According to Kara, the reason she kept a lot of information from Nabila was that she didn't want to cause any problem with their marriage.

"I was quiet because I did not want to be the one to cause problems between both of you. A marriage is sacred to me. Pray and focus on the blessings coming your way. No one can know your pain or heal you better than God. I am glad we spoke... it is not easy to be married to someone so ... er... disrespectful ...to not just himself but to God," she added.

"I respected you with my silence ... I did my best and it took 3 years for God to open these cans of worms. I now feel free to say this in public. I know the agony that drove you to make those posts on Instagram. I don’t expect anyone else to."

"Keep your pain contained. I sympathise with you. I am here for you. It is time to heal ... whatever you decide, make God your centre. #khaleesi #goddess #Godknows #Godheals #friendssupportfriends #timeheals #iwaspissed #youwillbefine #Womensupportwomen #publicsupport."

In her response, Nabila thanked Kara for standing by her throughout her marriage.

She also recounted how Oritsefemi manipulated both of them.

"He manipulated both of us, still we stopped talking. Look at God my love, He does things at the right time! I know you stayed quiet to respect me! A few months back, I stayed quiet to protect my brand, clients, family, and all!" she wrote.

"The world begged, he begged publicly, I had no choice but to forgive! But I had an ultimatum, ‘you won’t dare disrespect me again’.

On Monday, February 8, 2021, Nabila Fash hinted at another possible crisis in her already rocky marriage to Oritsefemi.

According to her, a woman went to her home to have sex while she was away at work.

Oritsefemi also accused the actress of being the evil behind the crisis in his marriage.

In 2020, Oritsefemi and his wife were embroiled in a marriage crisis drama.

It was reported that Fash moved out of their matrimonial home over Oritsefemi's infidelity.

The singer called out his wife's friend and actress, Carolina Danjuma for being the brain behind the crisis in his marriage.

After several name-callings on social media, the music star reconciled with his wife.