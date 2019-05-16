Okon Lagos has a message for those who have been calling him out over his statement on the women who were allegedly raped by the police in Abuja.

The comedian and actor took to his Instagram page on Thursday, May 16, 2019, where he shared a series of video. In his defense, he said he never tried to justify rape, rather he just wanted everyone to see another angle to the crime being committed.

"It's terrible when we give a dog a bad name in order to hang it. Who justifies rape? Obviously not me. I think lots of people have problems with hearing and comprehension. Listen well again to the video I made. I never defended the animals that raped the girls.

"I only tried to open up another perspective to the crime they committed and that is robbery which attracts in most cases, instant death penalty by jungle justice while also condemning commercial sex hawking! Hear, Listen, Understand or shut up!!!" he captioned the video.

The statement that got him into trouble

It would be recalled that about 24 hours ago, Okon Lagos shocked everyone when he shared a video on his Instagram page where he sounded sympathetic towards the police officers who were accused of raping some women in Abuja.

According to him, there is a difference between a woman who gets raped and loses her dignity and a woman who is involved in prostitution and gets raped. This statement didn't go down well with a lot of Nigerians who called him out for his comments.